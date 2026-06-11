Orlando’s Target store gives away free ice cream this Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Target is bringing its Summer Treat Truck to Orlando this weekend with free ice cream and frozen treats.

The truck is scheduled to stop at the Target Orlando Millenia store from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The store is located at 4750 Millenia Plaza Way.

According to event organizers, guests will be able to get free double scoops of Target’s Favorite Day ice cream, including Strawberry Angel Food Cake and Peach Cobbler flavors, while supplies last.

The Orlando stop is part of Target’s Summer Treat Truck Tour, a nationwide promotion celebrating the start of summer.

The event is free to attend.

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