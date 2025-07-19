Osceola County Animal Services upgrades facility with fans, misters, and frozen treats

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Animal Services is upgrading its facility to ensure pets stay cool during the summer heat.

The renovations involve installing large fans and misting systems to enhance air circulation and help relieve high temperatures.

The facility also offers special summer treats to ensure pets’ comfort. These treats are made from chicken broth, frozen with small treats inside, and are quite popular with the dogs.

Animal Services recommends that dog owners do the pavement test before taking their dogs for a walk. If the pavement feels too hot for a human hand, it is also too hot for a dog’s paws.

In such cases, owners should keep their pets on the grass.

