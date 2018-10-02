Osceola County becomes latest to ban backpacks at sporting events, goes one step further

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County schools are introducing a new security policy for extracurricular activities that goes further than other policies that have recently been passed at Central Florida schools.
The policy no longer allows backpacks at sporting and arts events. Other counties in Central Florida limit the backpack ban to athletic venues.
The change takes effect immediately.
The school district will allow small bags but you may have to open them for a search before entering the facility. Further, you could be checked with a hand-held metal detector even if you do not have a bag, the school district said.
Several counties changed their policies after a deadly shooting at a high school football game in Jacksonville, but a spokesperson for the Osceola County school district said no specific incident prompted the changes.
Osceola County’s policy goes further than the policies for Seminole and Volusia counties, which ban backpacks at football games, and Orange County, which bans them in stadiums during athletic events.
The Osceola County school district is also reminding fans about other rules including no re-entry and no outside food or drinks.
The rules will be enforced by administrators or off-duty law enforcement officers who are working the events.
The school district said there will be some exceptions for medical issues but, in general, student athletes will now have to leave their backpacks in school, in the locker room, or on the bus.
