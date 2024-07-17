Osceola County Public School supply list for the 2024 school year

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — With the school year approaching in less than a month Osceola County has released their school supply list for K-12.

Here is the list of supplies according to grade level:

VPK Supply List:

Backpack (no wheels)

(2) Two plastic folders with pockets (any color)

(2) Two primary composition books (any color) 1 pair of blunt-ended scissors

(5) Five glue sticks

(1) One box of 24-count #2 pencils

(1) One box of crayons

(1) One four-pack of dry erase markers (black) 1 set of headphones

(1) One extra change of clothes

Kindergarten, First Grade, and Second Grade Supply List:

Backpack

(5) Five primary composition books (blue, yellow, red, green, and black)**

**All Dual Language classes need one additional composition notebook.

(5) Five plastic folders (hole punched, no prongs - blue, yellow, red, green, and black)

(1) One 1/2″ binder with clear plastic sleeves and pockets

(1) One pencil zipper pouch with holes for binders (fabric not plastic)

(1) One four-pack of glue sticks

(2) Two boxes of 12-count pencils (not mechanical)

(3) Three highlighters (pink, yellow, and blue)

(4) Four black dry erase markers

(1) One pair of scissors (blunt)

(1) One box of crayons (24-count)

(3) Three packs of post-it notes (3″X3″)

(5) Five plastic sheet protectors

(1) One pack of colored pencils

Third Grade, Fourth Grade, and Fifth Grade Supply List:

Backpack

(5) Five composition books (blue, yellow, red, green, and black)**

**All Dual Language classes need one additional composition notebook.

(5) Five plastic folders (hole punched, no prongs - blue, yellow, red, green, black)

(5) Five plastic sheet protectors

(1) One 3-inch, 3-ring binder

(1) One pencil zipper pouch with holes for binders (fabric not plastic)

(1) One 4-pack of glue sticks

(2) Two boxes of 24-count #2 pencils

(3) Three highlighters (1 pink, 1 yellow, and 1 blue)

(2) Two large erasers

(4) Four black dry-erase markers

(1) Pair of scissors

(1) One pack of 12-count colored pencils

(1) One pack of 100-count lined index cards (3″X5″)

(4) Four packs of post-it notes (3″X3″)

(5) Five colored pens (red, blue, purple, green, and black)

Read: Back to school: See when school starts back up in your county

Grade 6, Grade 7, and Grade 8 Supply List:

(1) One binder (2-inch, 3-ring)

(8) Eight subject tab dividers

(2) Two packs of loose leaf, college-ruled notebook paper

(2) Two packs of 12-count (or more) #2 pencils (sharpened or mechanical)

Earbuds for computer use

(1) One pack of assorted color ball point pens (must contain red, green, and purple)

(1) One pack of blue ball point pens

(4) Four spiral or composition notebooks

(1) One pack of colored pencils

(3) Three glue sticks

(1) One pencil pouch (3-ring hole punch for binder

1) One pack of multi-colored highlighters(pink, yellow, green, blue)

Grade 9, Grade 10, Grade 11, and Grade 12 Supply List:

(1) One 2-inch or 3-inch, three-ring binder

(8) Eight tabbed dividers with pockets

Pen/pencil pouch for binder

(2) Two packs of loose leaf, college-ruled notebook paper

(1) One pack of graph paper

(6) Six pens (2 red, 2 blue, 2 black)

(1) One box of 12-count #2 pencils

Small pack of highlighters

(2) Two composition notebooks (not spiral) 1 pack of index cards

(1) One pack of sticky notes

(3) Three glue sticks

Earbuds - MUST BE WIRED TO WORK WITH LAPTOPS (not Bluetooth or wireless)

(not Bluetooth or wireless) Folders with clips and pockets as well as divided spiral notebooks may be considered

Read: Florida’s 2-week Back-to-School sales tax holiday begins this month

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group