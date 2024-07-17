Osceola County Public School supply list for the 2024 school year

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — With the school year approaching in less than a month Osceola County has released their school supply list for K-12.
Here is the list of supplies according to grade level:
VPK Supply List:
- Backpack (no wheels)
- (2) Two plastic folders with pockets (any color)
- (2) Two primary composition books (any color) 1 pair of blunt-ended scissors
- (5) Five glue sticks
- (1) One box of 24-count #2 pencils
- (1) One box of crayons
- (1) One four-pack of dry erase markers (black) 1 set of headphones
- (1) One extra change of clothes
Kindergarten, First Grade, and Second Grade Supply List:
- Backpack
- (5) Five primary composition books (blue, yellow, red, green, and black)**
**All Dual Language classes need one additional composition notebook.
- (5) Five plastic folders (hole punched, no prongs - blue, yellow, red, green, and black)
- (1) One 1/2″ binder with clear plastic sleeves and pockets
- (1) One pencil zipper pouch with holes for binders (fabric not plastic)
- (1) One four-pack of glue sticks
- (2) Two boxes of 12-count pencils (not mechanical)
- (3) Three highlighters (pink, yellow, and blue)
- (4) Four black dry erase markers
- (1) One pair of scissors (blunt)
- (1) One box of crayons (24-count)
- (3) Three packs of post-it notes (3″X3″)
- (5) Five plastic sheet protectors
- (1) One pack of colored pencils
Third Grade, Fourth Grade, and Fifth Grade Supply List:
- Backpack
- (5) Five composition books (blue, yellow, red, green, and black)**
**All Dual Language classes need one additional composition notebook.
- (5) Five plastic folders (hole punched, no prongs - blue, yellow, red, green, black)
- (5) Five plastic sheet protectors
- (1) One 3-inch, 3-ring binder
- (1) One pencil zipper pouch with holes for binders (fabric not plastic)
- (1) One 4-pack of glue sticks
- (2) Two boxes of 24-count #2 pencils
- (3) Three highlighters (1 pink, 1 yellow, and 1 blue)
- (2) Two large erasers
- (4) Four black dry-erase markers
- (1) Pair of scissors
- (1) One pack of 12-count colored pencils
- (1) One pack of 100-count lined index cards (3″X5″)
- (4) Four packs of post-it notes (3″X3″)
- (5) Five colored pens (red, blue, purple, green, and black)
Grade 6, Grade 7, and Grade 8 Supply List:
- (1) One binder (2-inch, 3-ring)
- (8) Eight subject tab dividers
- (2) Two packs of loose leaf, college-ruled notebook paper
- (2) Two packs of 12-count (or more) #2 pencils (sharpened or mechanical)
- Earbuds for computer use
- (1) One pack of assorted color ball point pens (must contain red, green, and purple)
- (1) One pack of blue ball point pens
- (4) Four spiral or composition notebooks
- (1) One pack of colored pencils
- (3) Three glue sticks
- (1) One pencil pouch (3-ring hole punch for binder
- 1) One pack of multi-colored highlighters(pink, yellow, green, blue)
Grade 9, Grade 10, Grade 11, and Grade 12 Supply List:
- (1) One 2-inch or 3-inch, three-ring binder
- (8) Eight tabbed dividers with pockets
- Pen/pencil pouch for binder
- (2) Two packs of loose leaf, college-ruled notebook paper
- (1) One pack of graph paper
- (6) Six pens (2 red, 2 blue, 2 black)
- (1) One box of 12-count #2 pencils
- Small pack of highlighters
- (2) Two composition notebooks (not spiral) 1 pack of index cards
- (1) One pack of sticky notes
- (3) Three glue sticks
- Earbuds - MUST BE WIRED TO WORK WITH LAPTOPS (not Bluetooth or wireless)
- Folders with clips and pockets as well as divided spiral notebooks may be considered
