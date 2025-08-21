Osceola County School officials reach a compensation agreement with school employees

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — School officials in Osceola County have come to an agreement with their employees over compensation.

Osceola County teachers will receive a compensation package worth more than $8 million.

The compensation package will cover salaries, cost-of-living adjustments, and health insurance.

Staff members will receive a compensation package worth $1 million.

