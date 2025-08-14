Osceola County schools pilot video game-based program to help students focus

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County school district is testing out a cutting-edge new tool that might surprise some parents: a video game designed to help kids focus, especially those diagnosed with ADHD.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 11.4% of children aged 3 to 17 were diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in 2022. But even for students without an official diagnosis, teachers often face challenges in keeping kids engaged and on task.

Now a program being piloted in Osceola County is offering a new way forward.

A Game That Trains the Brain

The tool is called Thynk. It’s a game-based platform that uses a headset to monitor and improve students’ attention spans. It might look like a regular video game, but it’s backed by real time data tracking and neuroscience.

The game “Skyler’s Run” is connected to a headset that measures a student’s attention levels up to 10 times per second. As children play, they receive instant feedback that helps them understand when they are truly focused and when their attention is drifting.

“You’ll see overall improvement in focus, sustained attention, and hopefully better impulse control from start to finish,” said Maya Rose, an educational research psychologist overseeing the data collection for the pilot.

Real Results in the Classroom

The district tested the Thynk system at Narcoossee Elementary School as part of an after-school program. The initial focus was on students with attention challenges, many of whom had been diagnosed with ADHD.

But the results surprised educators.

“About 15 of the 16 students in the initial pilot had reported attention difficulties,” said Rose. “But even kids without any diagnosed issues showed improvement.”

In fact, the company behind Thynk reported measurable gains in both reading and math.

What’s Next?

Despite the promising results, the future of the program remains uncertain mainly due to funding challenges.

Some money has been found to extend the pilot, but district leaders are still exploring long-term options.

“If there is success with it, and if we can find the funds to promote these programs in our schools, then yes I think this could be something that makes a real impact on students,” said Osceola County school board member Heather Kahoun.

For now, Osceola County continues to look for innovative ways to help all students succeed, and this high-tech approach may be just the beginning.

