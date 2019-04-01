  • Starting next year, district will require student-athletes to have their hearts examined

    By: Jason Kelly , Michael Lopardi

    Updated:

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County School District said that beginning next school year, student-athletes must have their hearts examined in order to participate in sports.

    The district said its 2,500 students-athletes will have to undergo an echocardiogram, which allows doctors to examine the heart for problems.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Data breach could affect customers at 6 Central Florida restaurants

    School officials said students will only need to take the $20 test once, and that the district will pay for the test if a student cannot afford it.

    Students are already required to have a physical before participating in school sports.

    The district said it will not save students' medical records, but it will record whether a medical professional has cleared a student to play.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories