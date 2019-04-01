Starting next year, district will require student-athletes to have their hearts examined

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County School District said that beginning next school year, student-athletes must have their hearts examined in order to participate in sports.
The district said its 2,500 students-athletes will have to undergo an echocardiogram, which allows doctors to examine the heart for problems.
School officials said students will only need to take the $20 test once, and that the district will pay for the test if a student cannot afford it.
Students are already required to have a physical before participating in school sports.
The district said it will not save students' medical records, but it will record whether a medical professional has cleared a student to play.
