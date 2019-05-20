Osceola County voters to decide on one-cent tax increase

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Osceola County voters will head to the polls Tuesday to vote on a proposed 1 percent sales tax increase.
County officials believe the increase, which is projected to bring in an additional $67 million a year, is needed to fund transportation facilities and services.
“Not to be a pun, but it’s to fix the traffic,” said Atlee Mercer, with Fix the Traffic! political committee. “There’s nobody you talk to in Osceola County who doesn’t say we have a traffic problem.”
Mercer said his group has been raising money and campaigning to get the increase passed.
The county has said it’s for transportation and will pay for 37 unfunded road projects.
Those for it argue a large portion, more than 40 percent, would be paid for by tourists, and they believe it will help get matching state and federal funding.
“We have to fix the traffic and nobody’s going to help us,” said Mercer.
Tom Lanier, of Lanier’s Historic Downtown Marketplace, is against the increase. He believes it’s going to hurt business, poor people and people on fixed incomes the most.
“For somebody making $30,000 with four kids, or two kids, that’s a lot of money,” he said.
Critics say they believe the money for these projects already exists in the county’s $1 billion budget.
“There needs to be something done about the traffic, but this isn’t the right way to do it,” said Mark Cross, Osceola County Republican Executive Committee Chairman.
