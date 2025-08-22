Boil water notice issued for residents of Casselberry Onyx Apartments

, Fla. — A water main break has transpired in proximity to the Onyx Apartment complex along State Road 436, resulting in reduced water pressure for residents in the vicinity.

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the Onyx Apartments, instructing residents to boil all water used for drinking, cooking or teeth brushing until further notice.

Utility crews are working to fix the problem, which currently seems to be an isolated incident. Residents should follow the boil water notice to stay safe during the repairs. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

