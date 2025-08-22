Osceola County

Boil water notice issued for residents of Casselberry Onyx Apartments

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Onyx Apartment Complex Water Main Break Alert – Onyx Apartment Area A water main break has occurred near the Onyx Apartment complex off State Road 436.
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

, Fla. — A water main break has transpired in proximity to the Onyx Apartment complex along State Road 436, resulting in reduced water pressure for residents in the vicinity.

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the Onyx Apartments, instructing residents to boil all water used for drinking, cooking or teeth brushing until further notice.

Utility crews are working to fix the problem, which currently seems to be an isolated incident. Residents should follow the boil water notice to stay safe during the repairs. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read