Kissimmee burglary suspect caught following coordinated police efforts

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A suspect was detained following an attempted burglary involving two vehicles near Fountainhead Circle on September 30.

The Kissimmee Police Department reported that Alexander Lopez, 50, was arrested in connection with an attempted burglary involving two vehicles near Fountainhead Circle.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:14 p.m., prompting a swift response from officers who coordinated with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office K9 and Aviation units.

Thanks to a prompt tip from community members, the suspect was found hiding near North Main Street. Authorities have not specified the details of the attempted burglary.

