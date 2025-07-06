Kissimmee Police Department launches first-ever Hoops with Heroes youth basketball camp

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department is launching its first-ever Hoops with Heroes Youth Basketball Camp, a free event that aims to foster positive relationships between local youth and police officers.

The camp will take place from July 28 to July 31 at the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida in Kissimmee.

Officers share that the youth camp is a wonderful opportunity for children aged 6 to 16 to have fun while learning basketball basics, getting coaching and building friendly connections with officers in a positive and supportive space.

“This program is part of our ongoing commitment to engage with the community in meaningful ways,” said Kissimmee Police Chief Charles Broadway.

Camp participants will get a free “Hoops with Heroes” t-shirt, daily snacks and lunch, and can earn a medal at the end of the camp. The camp has two sessions: July 28–29 for ages 6–11 and July 30–31 for ages 12–16. Both sessions run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., with the older group extending to 2 a.m. on July 31.

Broadway continues, “It’s also about showing our kids that police officers are here to support, encourage, and stand alongside them.”

Registration is free but required due to limited space. Participants must live within Kissimmee city limits at registration time and a parent or guardian must sign a participation waiver.

Interested participants can register by visiting here or calling 407-846-3333.

