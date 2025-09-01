ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The Lakefront Park Trail in Saint Cloud has reopened following a repaving project, offering a smoother and safer path for runners, bikers, and walkers.

City officials announced the completion of the repaving work, which aimed to enhance the popular trail’s usability and safety. The newly paved surface is expected to attract more visitors to the park and improve the experience for outdoor enthusiasts.

The Lakefront Park Trail is a popular spot for locals and visitors, known for its scenic views and easy access. The recent upgrades are part of ongoing efforts to improve public amenities in Saint Cloud.

Officials haven’t revealed the cost or length of the repaving project, but they highlight the importance of keeping public spaces safe and enjoyable. Now that the trail is open, both Saint Cloud residents and visitors can once again bask in the beauty of Lakefront Park’s improved amenities.

