Law enforcement respond to active hostage situation in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic incident at The Heritage Park Inn just before noon, where a male suspect took a female hostage after a physical altercation with another man.

The incident started when two men got into a physical fight in one of the motel rooms. After the fight, the suspect threatened to harm someone and then took a woman hostage. The relationship between the suspect and the hostage is still unclear.

Osceola deputies, SWAT team members, and hostage negotiators are currently on scene, having established a perimeter around the motel. The authorities are actively communicating with the suspect to resolve the situation.

The situation remains active, and law enforcement is working to ensure the safety of all involved.

As more information becomes available, we will provide updates.

