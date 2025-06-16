Major crash on I-4 westbound causes multiple lane closures

CHAMPIONS GATE, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a major accident on I-4 westbound near Champions Gate has caused multiple lane closures.

In a statement issued by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the incident involved hazardous materials, specifically fertilizer.

The eastbound lanes are currently obstructed, and westbound traffic has been halted. Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and proceed with caution in the area.

Alternative routes:

All westbound traffic is being diverted off exit 62 to World Drive. The westbound I-4 on ramp at World Drive is closed.

Drivers should consider taking World Drive to U.S. 192 as an alternate. S.R. 429 and S.R. 417 (tolled) are also options to avoid this crash scene.

The crash took place roughly around the I-4 WB mile marker 59.

Dispatched arrived on scene to assist at roughly 10:30 a.m.

There’s no new information available about the crash or the passengers at this time.

Channel 9 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group