Sheriff’s investigate weekend shooting in Osceola

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A road rage shooting occurred on Florida’s Turnpike near mile marker 244 around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident involved a motorist firing at another vehicle, breaking two windows, with no injuries reported. The Florida Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

Officials have not yet clarified if there were any suspects arrested following the shooting.

Authorities are continuing the investigation into the road rage shooting as they gather additional details about the incident.

