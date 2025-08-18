Traffic advisory: Manhole work in St. Cloud between California and Vermont Avenues

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Commuters in St. Cloud should be aware that 10th Street between California and Vermont Avenues will be closed due to manhole work.

The closure that started this morning is needed so crews can work safely in the area. Detours are in place to guide drivers around the affected section, and motorists should allow extra time for their commutes.

The authorities haven’t detailed the manhole work, creating uncertainty about the operations. No info is given on how long the road will be closed, likely affecting traffic for an unknown period.

Residents and commuters are encouraged to stay informed about the closure and any updates that may be released by local traffic authorities.

As work progresses, drivers should stay cautious and follow the posted detours to ensure safety and reduce disruptions.

