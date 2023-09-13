Othal Wallace trial: Testimony continues Wednesday in case against accused cop killer

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of killing a Daytona Beach police officer will be back in court Wednesday.

The trial for Othal Wallace will continue after two days of emotional testimony from witnesses and family.

Wallace is accused of shooting and killing Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor in 2021.

Watch: Opening statements begin in trial of man accused of killing Daytona Beach police officer

Days later, Wallace was found in a treehouse in Georgia and arrested.

Wallace’s father told jurors on Tuesday that his son called him on the way out of Daytona Beach and asked to borrow a car.

Watch: Othal Wallace’s girlfriend attempted to help officer he allegedly shot, new video suggests

“He just said he had some stuff going on and he needed to get away. Cops shot, I need to get away,” Othal Wallace’s father said.

Channel 9 will be inside of the courtroom Wednesday and will provide continuing coverage on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group