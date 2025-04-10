OUC celebrates project that doubles its solar power production

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando Utilities Commission is celebrating a big clean-energy milestone in Osceola County.

The grand opening of its largest solar project was held Thursday.

The Storey Bend Solar Center is located off Nova Road.

Together with the Harmony II site, the two facilities cover a thousand acres, hold nearly 400-thousand solar panels, and will boost OUC’s solar capacity by 50%.

