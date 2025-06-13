Over 3 million gallons of sewage have been removed in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. — Over 3 million in raw sewage has been removed in Palm Bay Thursday morning.

Channel 9 reported on Wednesday about the spillage into Turkey Creek.

Once the tests come back clean, the hole where the sewage was will be filled.

The pipe holding the sewage was expected to last 80 years, but it gave out after just 37 years, as it was installed at an unusual angle, causing the spillage to occur.

