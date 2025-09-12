Local

Overdose death leads to drug house raid in Volusia County, sheriff says

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Overdose death leads to drug house raid in Volusia County, sheriff says
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County said they executed a search warrant on a drug house on Friday.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant overnight at a home on W. Franklin Street in DeLand.

Deputies said it was part of an investigation into an overdose case that resulted in a death.

The operation involved the VSO SWAT team, the West Volusia Narcotics Task Force, and the Overdose Task Force.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood was also at the overnight raid and shared more on his department’s social media.

Further details on the case and any potential arrests have not been disclosed at this time.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read