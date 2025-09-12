Overdose death leads to drug house raid in Volusia County, sheriff says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County said they executed a search warrant on a drug house on Friday.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant overnight at a home on W. Franklin Street in DeLand.

Deputies said it was part of an investigation into an overdose case that resulted in a death.

The operation involved the VSO SWAT team, the West Volusia Narcotics Task Force, and the Overdose Task Force.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood was also at the overnight raid and shared more on his department’s social media.

Further details on the case and any potential arrests have not been disclosed at this time.

