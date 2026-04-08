Overnight closures scheduled for I-4 and Sand Lake Road interchange work

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Orange County should expect overnight closures this week at the Interstate 4 and Sand Lake Road interchange as crews continue work on interchange improvements.

According to Florida Department of Transportation, closures are scheduled overnight Wednesday, Thursday and early Saturday morning for bridge demolition and striping work.

Sand lake road work April 8-9

Closure schedule

Wednesday night, April 8, from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Sand Lake Road under I-4

Eastbound I-4 entrance ramp from Sand Lake Road

Eastbound I-4 exit ramp onto Sand Lake Road

Thursday night, April 9, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Sand Lake Road under I-4

Eastbound I-4 entrance ramp from Sand Lake Road

Early Saturday, April 11, from 1:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Sand Lake Road under I-4

FDOT said if work is delayed, Sand Lake Road under I-4 could also close overnight Sunday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The closures are tied to ongoing construction aimed at improving traffic flow at the interchange.

Detours drivers should know

Detour I-4 April 8-9

Motorists traveling from west of I-4 on Sand Lake Road will be directed to westbound I-4, then eastbound State Road 528 and northbound International Drive.

Drivers east of I-4 on Sand Lake Road will be rerouted through International Drive, Universal Boulevard, Hollywood Way and Turkey Lake Road depending on destination.

On Wednesday night only, drivers exiting eastbound I-4 for Sand Lake Road will need to continue to Exit 75A and use Universal Boulevard to return to Sand Lake Road.

FDOT urges drivers to follow posted detour signs and allow extra travel time overnight.

Construction schedules may change depending on weather or other conditions.

More information on the project is available through I-4 Beyond the Ultimate.

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