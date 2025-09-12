Overnight ramp closures scheduled on I-4 near Sand Lake Road

ORLANDO, Fla. — Key ramps on Interstate 4 near Sand Lake Road will be closed overnight on Monday, September 15, and Thursday, September 18, for traffic shifts and bridge work.

The westbound I-4 entrance ramp from Sand Lake Road and the eastbound I-4 exit ramp to Sand Lake Road at Exit 74A will be closed overnight on Monday, September 15.

On Thursday night, September 18, only the eastbound I-4 exit ramp to Sand Lake Road (Exit 74A) will be closed.

Motorists on Sand Lake Road who wish to access westbound I-4 should travel north on Turkey Lake Road, turn right onto eastbound Hollywood Way, and then turn right onto Adventure Way to proceed south to the westbound I-4 entrance ramp.

During the closure of the eastbound I-4 exit ramp to Sand Lake Road, drivers traveling on eastbound I-4 should continue east and take Exit 75A at Universal Boulevard, then turn right onto southbound Universal Boulevard to reach Sand Lake Road.

Motorists are advised to follow all posted detour signs, and construction schedules may change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

