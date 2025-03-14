Oviedo announces free St. Patrick’s Day festival at Center Lake Park

OVIEDO, Fla. — The City of Oviedo has announced that it will host the St. Patrick’s Day Festival.

The festival is scheduled to take place at Center Lake Park on Saturday, March 15, from 4 to 9 p.m.

Officials stated that the festival will feature live music on the Amphitheatre stage, with performances by Colin Farrell and The Byrne Brothers, and the Finnegan Irish Step Dancers between shows.

Residents will also be able to enjoy stilt walkers, face painting, and photo opportunities.

According to the news release, local vendors and food trucks will be present on Center Lake Lane, offering traditional Irish cuisine.

City officials mentioned that there will be a beer tent serving a variety of beers, including green beer.

Best of all, the event is free to attend

Click here for more information about the event.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group