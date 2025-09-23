Oviedo defense firm serious simulations lands $28M army contract

OVIEDO, Fla. — Serious Simulations, a defense firm in Oviedo, has obtained a $28 million deal with the Army to supply simulated grenades and land mines for combat training.

The contract is expected to double Serious Simulations’ workforce, emphasizing the company’s expanding role in military training technology.

The founder of Serious Simulations calls Orlando ‘the military simulation capital of the world,’ highlighting its importance in defense training innovation.

Serious Simulations focuses on developing realistic training environments for military personnel by leveraging advanced simulation technology to improve combat preparedness.

©2025 Cox Media Group