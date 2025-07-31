Oviedo invites residents to help name new road near Solary Park

OVIEDO, Fla. — The City of Oviedo is inviting residents to help name a new road located between Geneva Drive and North Central Avenue near Solary Park.

Submissions are open until August 29, 2025, and the city is seeking names that are unique to Oviedo.

Residents of Oviedo have the opportunity to contribute to the naming of a new road in their community.

The city is looking for names that reflect the uniqueness of Oviedo, and submissions are open to all ages. Each entry must be submitted using a specific form available on the city’s website. Once submitted, the names will be reviewed by a panel that will select the top five names.

These names will then be presented to the City Council, who will make the final decision. All submissions will be vetted by city staff and Seminole County to ensure they meet the criteria.

The new road is situated in a prominent location between Geneva Drive and North Central Avenue, near Solary Park, making it an important addition to the city’s infrastructure.

The city encourages residents to have fun with their submissions and to think creatively about names that capture the essence of Oviedo.

The submission form is accessible online, and residents are advised to read the parameters carefully before submitting their entries.

