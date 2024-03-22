Oviedo man accused of paying young girls for nude pictures on Snapchat

OVIEDO, Fla. — An Oviedo man is facing charges, accused of paying young girls to send him nude pictures on Snapchat.

Oviedo police say Marvin Wagner III pretended to be a girl named “Karla” and told two girls that he would send them money on Cash App if they sent him the photos.

One victim told officers she sent 15 pictures of herself over the course of a year.

Officers believe Wagner knew the victims.

He faces charges, including obscene communication to lure and solicit a minor.

