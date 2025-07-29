Oviedo offers $1,000 prize for Florida artists to design Oviedo on the Park Arts District

OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo is offering a $1,000 prize for artists to create designs for the new Oviedo Arts and Entertainment District, called Oviedo on the Park.

Oviedo on the Park is poised to become a key center for arts and entertainment in the city, with the design competition seeking to embody the district’s spirit and vision.

The competition welcomes artists aged 18 and above, provided they are residents of Florida.

The deadline for submissions is August 4th.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group