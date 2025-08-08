Oviedo offers job opportunities with community perks

OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo is hiring for full and part-time positions, offering benefits and perks to new employees.

The city is providing health and dental coverage, retirement plans, and paid time off for its employees.

Additionally, Oviedo offers perks such as a free recreation center membership, city discounts, and tuition reimbursement.

Officials say it’s a chance to grow your career while working right in your own community.

