Oviedo Police Department launches 9-week community police academy

By WFTV.com News Staff
OVIEDO, Fla. — The Oviedo Police Department will hold a Community Police Academy from September 3 to October 9.

The academy is a 9-week program held every Wednesday night from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., providing participants with an in-depth understanding of community policing.

The Community Police Academy offers an interactive experience, giving participants a thorough understanding of how the police department operates and the challenges it encounters.

Enrollment for the academy is now open, and interested individuals are encouraged to complete the required forms to join.

