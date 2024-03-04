Oviedo simulation firm locks down $307M Army hardware contract

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Oviedo firm Shock Stream Technologies is in the big leagues now. The simulation hardware firm had been subcontracting on government jobs since 2016, but once it created a joint venture with Phoenix Defense, it won a $307.2 million U.S. Army contract.

“We teamed up with the current incumbent Phoenix Defense — the company that previously was executing on similar military contracts,” said Shock Stream President Derrick Sines. “The combination of our agility and their large business capabilities allowed us to get this.”

Phoenix Defense is based in Orlando and has offices in Research Park. Shock Stream is the lead on the project.

