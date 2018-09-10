Oviedo student could be charged in incident described as 'locker room shenanigans'

OVIEDO, Fla. - The Oviedo Police Department said it has interviewed members of Oviedo High School's junior varsity and varsity football teams about an incident the agency described as "locker room shenanigans."
Police said a student could be charged with simple battery in connection with the Aug. 30 incident at a campus locker room, but investigators have released little else about what happened.
Related Headlines
Read: Oviedo police interview members of school football team, but they won't say why
Investigators said Monday that they have completed their investigation and they have provided the findings to the state attorney's office.
Oviedo police Chief Dale Coleman declined to discuss the details of the case with Channel 9, because he wants to first discuss it with prosecutors.
Channel 9's Jeff Levkulich has received numerous tips from parents, students and teachers. Click here to contact Levkulich.
Watch: School district completes investigation of Oviedo High School football coaches
#Update: I learned more about the investigation into alleged “locker room shenanigans” at Oviedo High School today. The State Attorney’s office now has the case. I’ve also been getting emails about what allegedly went on. I’ll tell you what police are telling me on #WFTV at 6 pic.twitter.com/K3kMwUefMX— Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) September 10, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}