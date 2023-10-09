Owners of popular Christini’s restaurant put land up for sale

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A prime piece of land near the $1 billion-plus O-Town West mixed-use development has been placed on the market by the owners of a prominent Restaurant Row eatery.

Scott Bell, a senior director with Tavistock Development Co. and private broker, is marketing the vacant 1.86-acre property at 11900 Ravallo Resort Drive for sale. The land is owned by Christinis Land Co. LLC, an entity related to the Christakos family, which owns and operates longtime fine-dining staple Christini’s Ristorante Italiano.

The property, being marketed as a site for a new restaurant or hotel, has been brought to market unpriced. Christini’s Land Co. paid $1.1 million for it in 2005, Orange County records show.

