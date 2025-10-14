Palm Bay Council Considers Limiting councilmember’s powers after controversial social media posts

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Palm Bay City Council is set to discuss the potential censure of Councilman Chandler Langevin following his controversial remarks on social media.

The council’s agenda includes proposals to strip Langevin of several powers, such as preventing him from adding items to the agenda, delivering council reports, and participating in Palm Bay boards and committees.

The council previously voted to request Governor action to suspend Langevin after he posted anti-Indian comments on X, suggesting the deportation of Indians and accusing them of financially exploiting Americans.

Anthony Sabatini, a Lake County Commissioner and attorney representing Langevin, argues that the council’s actions violate Langevin’s First Amendment rights.

Sabatini has threatened to file a First Amendment retaliation lawsuit if the council proceeds with what he describes as “unlawful action.”

In a statement to Channel 9, Sabatini said, “I am representing him because he is being retaliated against for the expression of his views in violation of the First Amendment by a lawless city council.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group