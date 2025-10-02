Palm Bay leaders to address councilman’s posts about Indian Americans

PALM BAY, Fla. — On Thursday evening, the Palm Bay City Council will discuss controversial social media posts by one of the city’s council members.

It comes after Councilman Chandler Langevin said on X that “There’s not a single Indian that cares about the United States. They are here to exploit us financially and enrich India and Indians.” He also called to “deport every Indian.”

The council will also discuss the possibility to directing the city attorney to request that Gov. Ron DeSantis suspend Langevin.

The council was to discuss the matter earlier this week but a quorum was not reached.

Dozens spoke out at City Hall about the posts. Public officials have also weighed in, including a call for suspension by state Sen. Debbie Mayfield.

She sent a letter to DeSantis saying in part, “The actions of Palm Bay Councilman, Chandler Langevin, are inexcusable for an elected official in our state.”

Langevin has responded on social media, saying, “I’m pretty sure ‘mean words’ do not meet statutory requirements for a suspension. Supporting a foreign invasion on the other hand…”

