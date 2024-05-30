Palm Bay mother falsely reported 7-year-old daughter with autism was missing, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. — A Palm Bay mother is facing charges after police said she lied about her daughter being missing.

Police say 32-year-old Taylor Gordon called 911 Tuesday night.

She claimed her 7-year-old daughter, who has autism, ran off, and the girl had also cut off an ankle band that could be used to help find her.

Investigators said they eventually found the girl inside the home hours after the search had begun.

They also said home surveillance camera video showed Gordon speaking to her daughter after she called 911.

Gordon faces several charges, including misuse of 911.

