Palm Bay PD will replace retiring K-9 officer with help of donation

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Palm Bay Police Department received a donation that will allow them to purchase of a new K-9 officer that will replace a retiring K-9.

On Friday morning, the Space Coast Police K-9 Foundation presented a $10,000 check to the Palm Bay Police Department K-9 Unit.

“We are grateful to the K-9 Foundation for this donation allowing us to continue to have a robust K9 presence in the community,” said Palm Bay Police Chief Mario Augello. “These K-9′s provide a vital resource for public safety and we are looking forward to seeing the great things they will do.”

Palm Bay currently has 4 patrol K-9s and one therapy K-9.

Each year these K-9 teams provide for officer protection, building searches, drug seizures, recovery of firearms and finding missing endangered persons.

In 2023, Palm Bay patrol dogs were deployed 287 times, recovering more than 500 grams of illegal drugs, apprehending 30 fleeing felons, and recovering 4 firearms from criminals.

“We are thrilled to be able to make this donation to support the city of Palm Bay,” said Dan Rhoades, President of the Space Coast Police K-9 Foundation. “This is at the heart of what we do. We are grateful to our supporters for their donations that have made this possible.”

