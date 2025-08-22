Palm Coast man arrested in ‘arrest warrant’ scam, Flagler County sheriff’s office says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Coast man running an arrest warrant scam has been arrested, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release, a victim contacted the FCSO on Aug. 18 to report he was being scammed by someone claiming to be from the FCSO. The victim told detectives the scammer said a warrant was out for their arrest unless they paid $5,000 to avoid jail time.

FCSO detectives assisted the victim in communicating with the scammer to catch the suspect. The suspect initially instructed the victim to pay using Bitcoin. Still, when the victim refused, the suspect told the victim to place cash in an envelope at a mailbox on Wellhaven Lane in Palm Coast, according to FCSO.

FCSO detectives pretending to be the victim placed an empty envelope in the mailbox, and a man, later identified as Tory Harvey, 24, walked up, removed the envelope, and walked away.

The person on the phone, who is believed to be someone other than Harvey, began yelling at the victim for placing an empty envelope in the mailbox. The victim told the suspect he would place the money in the mailbox this time, and again Harvey walked out to retrieve it, where he was later arrested.

Harvey was charged with organized scheme to defraud and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

FCSO detectives confirmed that Harvey was a co-conspirator but not the organizer nor the person on the phone with the victim.

