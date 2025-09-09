Palm Coast woman has been missing over a week

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

Deputies say Jennifer McCann, 50, was last seen on Aug. 28. leaving her home in the R-Section of Palm Coast in a silver 2020 Chevrolet Traverse.

She was last heard from on Sept. 2.

According to the sheriff’s office, McCann said she was going to St. Augustine with a friend but did not return home when she said she would.

McCann is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and around 180 pounds. She has brown hair, hazel/green eyes and multiple tattoos on right arm

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911. Reference c 2025-85964.

