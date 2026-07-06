Palmetto man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for tax evasion

TAMPA, Fla. — A Palmetto man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after prosecutors said he tried to hide assets to avoid paying taxes.

Terry Brunning was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Charlene E. Honeywell to 24 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

The court also ordered Brunning to pay more than $2.4 million in restitution to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Prosecutors said the restitution is tied to tax evasion for the tax years 1999, 2000 and 2001.

According to court documents, Brunning tried to avoid enforcement of a tax judgment by purchasing real estate, vehicles and cashier’s checks through a business entity.

Prosecutors said the transactions were made in the name of the business to conceal who actually owned the property and where the money came from.

As a result, prosecutors said Brunning owed the IRS $2,467,523.44, including penalties and interest.

Brunning pleaded guilty April 2.

The case was investigated by IRS Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Whitney Mackay.

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