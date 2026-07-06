Man charged after accidental firing in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police report that Justice S. Fletcher, 38, was arrested after an early-month gun incident downtown. He was believed to be intoxicated and seen handling the weapon in crowded areas throughout the evening of the shooting.

On July 2, officers responded to a report of a gunshot near South Orange Avenue. Investigators say a man first disposed of a firearm in a trash can, then returned and accidentally fired it, hitting a building.

No injuries were reported. The suspect later fled from officers in a parking garage, though the stolen firearm was recovered nearby.

He had been issued a trespass warning earlier that night at the Grand Bohemian Hotel. Fletcher was arrested July 6 by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges and an outstanding OPD warrant.

He now faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting into a public building. The investigation remains ongoing.

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