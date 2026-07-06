Man attacks deputies during water rescue in alligator-infested canal

BUNNELL, Fla. — A 47-year-old man, Ryan McMinn, was arrested after attacking law enforcement officers during a water rescue in a canal in Palm Coast.

Deputies say that the incident began with a welfare check near Wadsworth Elementary School, and escalated when McMinn fled on foot and later ran into a canal, refusing to exit the water despite repeated commands.

Deputies tried to help him, but he reportedly resisted by pushing and pulling to escape. He also attempted to force one deputy’s head underwater and grabbed another deputy’s neck.

McMinn was ultimately pulled safely to shore and charged with two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

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