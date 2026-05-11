Parking rates could increase in Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando leaders could vote Monday to increase downtown parking rates. This would be the first-rate hike since 2009.

This increase would affect both street and garage parking. Street meters would jump from $1 to $2 an hour. Garage rates would increase from $2 to $3 dollars an hour.

“Very often,” Chrystal Christiansen said when asked how often she visits Downtown Orlando. “Probably 3 times a week. I live around the corner, so I often frequent the Publix.”

“We come down here pretty frequently,” Riley Keagle said.

Whether you are shopping, grabbing a bite to eat, or visiting Lake Eola in Downtown Orlando, sometimes it is just more convenient to drive and park yourself.

Soon, it could cost you a bit more, as city commissioners discuss increasing the rates by a dollar for street and garage parking.

“Not good,” Christiansen said. “It already costs enough for people; parking is already horrible.”

Christiansen said she lives downtown but she doesn’t want to walk in the rain or when she’s in a time crunch. She said she’d rather drive. and doesn’t want to pay more for it.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea,” Christiansen said.

While some residents don’t think the increase is necessary, others like Keagle do.

“I think it’s a unique way to generate some more money,” Keagle said.

The rate change is projected to generate $5.5 million for the city. It’s not clear what that money could be used for.

It’s something Keagle hopes is used to keep Orlando busy and safe.

“If it’s used appropriately, I think it could really help, especially if you keep downtown clean,” Keagle said. “I’m not opposed to general increases. Inflation impacts city budgets and city governments as well.”

This would also increase monthly parking passes by $10.

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