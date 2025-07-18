Parks are Poppin’ event happening in Lake Mary Saturday

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Seminole County is putting the spotlight on public parks this weekend.

The Parks are Poppin’ celebration will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Lakes Park in Lake Mary.

There will be snacks, games and a bounce house, plus a chance for kids to try tennis or explore the playground.

Families can also meet local police and fire rescue crews.

“We want to highlight all the other different departments and how important they are to Seminole County and what we all do and kind of educate our citizens on what those departments do," said Sylvan Park facilities manager Nicolette Rodriguez.

Seminole County is also sponsoring a parks poster challenge. After you visit three parks and take photos, you can receive a free park poster.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group