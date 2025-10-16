Part of I-4 will be shut down Thursday for deadly hit-and-run crash investigation

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly hit-and-run investigation will cause some major delays on I-4 Thursday morning.

The investigation stems from a crash on Oct. 4 that resulted in the deaths of three people, including a 54-year-old motorcycle rider from Deltona and Jorge and Nancy Salinas from Palm Coast.

The crash involved four vehicles, and a Dodge Durango allegedly caused the collision before fleeing the scene.

The Dodge Durango was later found abandoned, but the driver remains at large.

Traffic on I-4 eastbound is being slowed to as low as 20 miles per hour and may be stopped entirely between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to allow investigators to examine the roadway.

Drivers will be rerouted off exit 104 onto U.S. Highway 17/92 and then to Saxon Boulevard to rejoin the interstate.

Jorge Salinas, one of the victims, was Flagler County’s Deputy County Administrator, and he and his wife Nancy were recently laid to rest.

