Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The chances of rain and storms will be lower on Thursday and Friday before picking up over the weekend.

After a few scattered showers Thursday morning, our area will see a mix of sun and clouds for most of the day.

Most of our area will see highs will be in the upper 80s.

Read: How to make sure your phone doesn’t overheat amid extreme heat

Rain chances will be lower on Friday, which will help increase our highs Friday afternoon.

Highs will be in the low-to mid-90s on Friday and over the weekend.

Read: See Florida’s new welcome sign

A low-pressure system off the coast of Florida will help drive more moisture into the state and increase our chances of rain over the weekend.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group