Parts of Central Florida to see increased rain chances Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will experience increased rain chances along the coast on Wednesday, with Brevard and Osceola counties likely to see afternoon and evening showers.

The region will also see a slight dip in temperatures, with Orlando expecting highs in the mid to upper 80s, while some coastal areas may struggle to reach the mid-80s.

The relatively dry air that Central Florida has been experiencing will persist for the next day or two, providing a brief respite from the usual humidity.

However, by the end of the work week, traditional summer sea breeze storms are expected to return, bringing more typical weather patterns back to the area.

High temperatures are projected to remain below 90 degrees across Central Florida for at least the next week, offering some relief from the usual summer heat.

