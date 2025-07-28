ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is bracing for the hottest day of the year, so far, on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to reach 98 degrees in Orlando, and heat index values will soar to 105 to 108 degrees across most communities.

A heat advisory has been issued for all of Central Florida, effective from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., as the region faces extreme heat conditions.

Parts of Central Florida under extreme heat warning Monday

Interior portions of Flagler County are under an extreme heat warning, with heat index values potentially reaching 110 to 113 degrees.

The extreme heat is expected to be accompanied by high humidity, making conditions feel even hotter.

Residents are advised to take precautions to stay cool and hydrated during the advisory period.

Later this week, Central Florida may experience some relief as scattered showers and storms return to the forecast.

These weather changes are expected to bring temperatures down to the low and mid-90s by the end of the week.

As Central Florida endures this extreme heat wave, residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to protect themselves from the intense conditions.

Relief is anticipated later in the week with the arrival of showers and cooler temperatures.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group