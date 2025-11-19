Local

Passenger killed after Pickup Overturns in Marion County

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Marion County early Wednesday morning involving a pickup truck.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. when the pickup truck, traveling north on SE 137 Avenue Road, exited the roadway and entered the west grass shoulder.

According to the report, the truck failed to negotiate a curve and overturned after striking several trees on the west grass shoulder.

The right front passenger was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.

The driver and the second passenger suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

