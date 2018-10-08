0 Pastor to trailer thieves: 'I'd love for you to return it, but we forgive you'

CLERMONT, Fla. - The senior pastor of a Clermont church said thieves stole two trailers from the church's parking lot Sunday afternoon.

The Rev. Brian Hammond, of the Church at South Lake, said one of the trailers stores tables and chairs while the other contains $30,000 worth of equipment used to help those who need it most.

"We use (it) for our disaster relief teams that show (up) during times like hurricanes or tornadoes to help and serve and clean up," he said. "There's everything from chainsaws to mud-out equipment to roofing materials, air compressors, roofing guns and all of that."

Hammond said a team of on-call church volunteers took the trailer to New Orleans to help residents amid Hurricane Katrina's aftermath.

He said volunteers were preparing to be dispatched as Hurricane Michael takes aim at Florida, but now they won't be able to help.

Hammond said the thieves left nothing behind but tire tracks.

"They were chained up, locked up. (The) locks had been cut. (The) chains had been cut, and (the trailers were) taken in the middle of the afternoon," Hammond said. "It's just disappointing."

Police said they believe the thieves drove away in white and dark-colored pickup trucks. One of them is described as a white man with bushy brown hair and a beard.

"We forgive you," Hammond said. "I'd love for you to return (them), but we forgive you."

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Clermont Police Department.

