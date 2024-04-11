Peacocks are ‘taking over’ Wadeview Park in Orlando, now the city is stepping in

ORLANDO, Fla. — Peacocks have become a problem in one Orlando neighborhood.

They block intersections, congregate in front of homes, and even climb neighborhood fences.

City officials say some residents have been feeding the birds causing their population to skyrocket.

Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan said the Peacocks were destroying property and posed a direct health hazard to at least two homes.

“I go to the house and there’s 3 inches of bird poop on their entire lawn, on their cars. They walk in their houses they must take their shoes off because there’s so much bird poop,” said Sheehan.

The city hired Affordable Wildlife Removal to humanely relocate the birds.

Read: Live updates: Video shows tornado touching down in St. John’s County

The company website says they are a veteran owned business that “Believes in humanely retrieving and relocating wildlife.”

According to the city, one bird was trapped and relocated over the last week, with several birds relocated on Wednesday.

A company manager for Affordable Wildlife Removal confirmed to Channel 9 that the birds were not injured during Wednesday’s trappings. The manager said the peacocks were sent to the company’s animal sanctuary located in Volusia County.

“We’re thinning the herd, we’re not killing them, people have been saying all kinds of crazy stuff,” said Sheehan.

Read: Mental health experts testify to Anselmo’s psychiatric history at time of stepmom’s murder

Amid the population explosion some residents have voiced concerns about the safety of the peacocks.

Over 300 residents have signed a petition asking the city to protect the birds, including Wadeview Park resident Zoey Anderson and her mother Dane Anderson.

“If you go on our Facebook group, you’ll see the peacock is the main picture for Wadeview Park. We’re proud of our peacocks and most of us love the peacocks,” said Dane Anderson.

“We just want to make sure we know where they are going to and that they are not being harmed in that process,” added Zoey Anderson.

Read: OCPS Food Services boasts record-breaking year of meal preps

Commissioner Sheehan reiterated to Channel 9 that none of the peacocks are being harmed and that not all of them will be relocated.

“There’s been lots of false information about them being put into plastic bags and hauled off to the dump. That’s not true. They’re being put into pillowcases humanely transferred to a farm,” Sheehan said.

Channel 9 has asked for an update on the number of peacocks relocated so far though didn’t hear back before news time Thursday.

Meanwhile, commissioner Sheehan is urging residents to not feed the birds, since that is allowing them to have more offspring and contributing to the issue.

“Peacocks don’t have natural predators; they will reproduce exponentially. And that’s why you have the issues that you’ve got,” said Sheehan.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group